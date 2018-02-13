According to a new report Global Pneumonia Testing Market, published by KBV research, the Pneumonia Testing Market Size was valued at $945 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $ 1,754.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023).

The Analyzers market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Diagnostic Centers market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period. The Hospitals market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market held the largest share in the Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Technology in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Molecular Diagnostics Pneumonia Testing Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $146.7 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/pneumonia-testing-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Pneumonia Testing Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Quidel Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

