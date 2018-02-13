According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the motion sensors market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense sectors. The global motion sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing penetration of motion sensors in smartphone and tablets, growing interactive motion gaming, and increasing safety and security features in the automotive industry.

Motion Sensors are used in variety of end use sectors, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. Lucintel predicts that the demand for consumer electronics is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by increasing demand in smartphone and tablets and growth in wearable devices and in the interactive gaming market.

Within the motion sensor market, MEMS gyroscope motion sensor is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing usage of gyroscopes for image stabilization, high stability, and navigation in the consumer electronics industry is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to its higher demand for advanced feature consumer electronics, luxury vehicles, advanced healthcare facilities, and voice-controlled equipment.

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to witness good growth over the forecast period because of an increase in demand of smartphone, tablets, and wearable devices, and growth in industrial automation and robotics.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to reduce power consumption. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and development of low-cost solutions for the end user.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing penetration of motion sensors in autonomous vehicles, increasing use of motion sensors in smart homes, and interactive televisions. ST Microelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., Invensense, Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Memsic Inc., and Kionix Inc. are among the major motion sensor suppliers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global motion sensor market by sensor type, end use, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Global Motion Sensor Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the motion sensor market by sensor type, end use, and region as follows:

By End use [Volume (Million Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & defense

• Others

By Sensor type [Volume (Million Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• MEMS Accelerometer

• MEMS Gyroscope

• MEMS Magnetometer

• MEMS Combo

• Infrared Sensor

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• Microwave Sensor

• Others

By region [Volume (Million Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

