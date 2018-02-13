Hike, India’s first homegrown messaging app, today announced a partnership with Ola, India’s leading and one of the world’s largest ride-sharing companies, to bring a hassle-free experience of booking an Ola right from inside Hike. This means Hike users can book Ola cabs and autos across 110 cities in India from within Hike and can pay directly through the Hike Wallet or in cash.

With this partnership, Hike users will have access to Ola’s multi-modal commuting offerings, from pocket-friendly options such as Ola Auto, Micro, and Mini to premium categories such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV, and Ola Lux.

Key benefits for Hike users:

• Now book an Ola from Hike: Hike users can simply go into their ‘Me’ tab to access services, tap on Ola, and start booking. With this feature, Hike users will have the same seamless experience of booking a cab on Hike as on the Ola app, users can set pick up and drop locations, track the ride, and view the driver partner details, etc. No more multiple accounts and multiple passwords to remember!

• Pay directly through the Hike Wallet: Another key feature is that no additional setup for a payment system is required. Users can pay directly from their Hike Wallet. Not only will this let users choose the Hike wallet as a payment option, they can also enjoy cashback offers.

• Lightweight – Just 750 KB: Even with all the functions of the original app, Ola on Hike occupies less than 1 MB of space on your phone ensuring a lightweight footprint.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ola to bring taxi and auto bookings to our users on Hike, a first in a messaging app in India. We’ve made the experience incredibly simple with no need for a login and payments available through the Hike Wallet. We’re really excited by the potential of this.”

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola, said, “Customers feel the need to be in control of services which make their lives simpler and convenient. Innovations including strategic partnerships play a very crucial role in this process. Our partnership with Hike has been specially designed to ensure that the best and the most relevant experience is delivered to our users. We are confident that Hike users will love and enjoy the in-app Ola booking experience.”