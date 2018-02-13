Market Highlights:

The rising demand for entertainment services is a key trend which is expected to boost the mobile value added services market over the forecast period. Mobile phone provides music, text messaging, or voice calling, informative tool, helps to locate nearest restaurant and helps in paying bills among others. The high penetration rate of mobile devices, fixed broadband subscriptions and the increasing active mobile broadband servers are driving the growth of the mobile value added services market.

Also, the increasing demand for entertainment content on mobile phones which is propelling the growth of mobile music and mobile videos. Mobile Value Added Services Market Traditional services such as short messages and multi-media messages offered by service provider are replaced by various internet based applications and value added services.

Major Key Players:

• Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (China)

• Google (U.S.)

• Vodafone Group (U.K.)

• Comviva Technologies Limited (India)

• OnMobile Global Limited (India)

• InMobi (Singapore)

• Apple (U.S.)

• A&T Intellectual Property (U.S.)

• KONG.net. (China)

• Gemalto NV (Netheralnds)

Mobile Value Added Services Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into solutions, product, verticals and region.

Out of these, product mobile music and mobile games are expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023 majorly due to increasing consumers demand for innovative and advanced form of entertainment.

Out of these, solutions multi-media messages accounted for the largest market share majorly due increasing coverage of mobile Internet services, the adoption of high-speed mobile broadband services and also the popularity of wireless mini-modems among the end-users.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global mobile value added services market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Healthcare and IT & Telecommunications segment of mobile value added services market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for internet enabled smartphones. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan is a market for voice over Internet protocol services market majorly due to early deployment of 4G network services, various service providers have been providing effective 3G and 4G solutions. Also, countries such as India, China contributes largely to overall market share majorly due to large consumer base.

North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to demand for high-speed broadband services and various social media platforms and online applications makes the telecom operators provide better quality services.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The accelerating demand for voice over internet protocol (VoIP) in the region has grown at a rapid pace, whereas the rise in the number of digital media players such as Netflix, Amazon among others is also adding fuel in the growth of mobile value added service market.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to large consumer base and service providers have already been offering 4G and 3G solutions

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Mobile value added services into solutions, product, vertical and region.

Solutions

• Short Messages (SMS)

• Multimedia Messages (MMS)

• Others

Product

• Mobile Games

• Mobile Music

• Mobile Wallet

• Mobile Commerce

• Mobile Advertising

• Email and IM

• Mobile Image

• Others

Verticals

• Banking and Finance

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail

• Government

• Education

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

