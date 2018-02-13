[Philippines, 02/13/2018] – Land Estimate helps aspiring luxury condominium owners find the property of their dreams. As an authority real estate website, it featuresupdated property listings that match various customer preferences. The website’s insights and price comparisons help readers make an informed decision over which luxury property to purchase.

Rising Demand for High-End Condominiums

Data from Pinnacle Research, a real estate consultancy, shows that high-end properties (with a price of Php 7 million per unit) take up a significant part of the local market. In fact, about 44% of condominium developments in the country are part of the high-end segment.

Makati and Bonifacio Global City have the most number of luxury properties due to the high concentration of expatriates and local executives in the areas.

These units likewise have high rental prices, with an average of Php 1,000 per square meter in Metro Manila.

Reports show that the growth of hotel and leisure properties has been steady in 2017. The future looks bright for the industry as experts project a surge in luxury residential condominiums.

With the rising demand for luxury condominiums, aspiring property owners need more help to find a rental or unit that suits their budget and needs. Land Estimate, a real estate property comparison website in the Philippines, provides accurate overviews of luxury property listings to make home decisions more gratifying for Filipinos.

Helping Filipinos Find Homes

Land Estimate provides comprehensive real estate comparisons thatfeature the latest residential properties from the leading real estate developers. Visitors can easily navigate its website and compare different housing features and property prices. Through this, customers can narrow down their prospective property to the ones that suit their budget and preferences.

The website’s featured properties come from leading real estate developers Acacia Escalades, Marquee Residences, Alea Residences, and One Central Park.

[/b]About Land Estimate[/b]

Land Estate brings Filipinos one step closer to achieving their dream of homeownership. Itswebsite contains detailed property listings from well-known developers. The real estate comparison website’s industry experience will assure customers that they will find only up-to-date listings of first-rate properties on the company website.

To learn more, visit landestimate.com.ph.