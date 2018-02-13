Chennai, 8th Feb, 2018: Education in Ireland, the government body that promotes Ireland as a location for higher education, is coming down to India for their most anticipated ‘Education in Ireland’ Fair. Representatives and academics of 20 prominent Irish institutes will be on a 5-city tour starting from Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, New Delhi and Pune where they would personally interact with students and their parents to answer all their queries related to Ireland’s renowned education sector and the available career prospects.

Ireland has emerged as a country that provides a good quality of living and education and is seeing a notable increase in interest from Indian students. Ireland has significantly invested in its education system and has promoted continuous innovation within its higher education institutions.

Reasons to look toward the Emerald Isle:

• Ireland is the only English speaking Country in the Eurozone

• Ireland offers a high quality education – all of Ireland’s universities are ranked in the top 5% globally

• Ireland offers a fun and active student life, in a friendly safe and welcoming environment

• Ireland ranks no 8 globally in the UN’s ‘Best Country to Live’ 2017

• Ireland has 34 Higher Education Institutions with 5000+ programmes with hundreds of scholarships available

• Ireland has world-class research opportunities in world-leading programmes

• International students can work part time while studying in Ireland and avail up to 24 month post-study stay back option

Barry O’Driscoll, Senior education advisor, India and Sri Lanka, Education in Ireland mentioned, “year on year we have been receiving an overwhelming response, ‘Education in Ireland’ along with its 20 globally acclaimed institutes will be on tour to interact with students and their parents in the 5-citites of India. They would personally answer the queries of students and their parents on the Irish education system and available career prospects. The fair aims to provide first-hand information on courses, scholarships, visas, etc. and encourage more Indian students to consider Ireland as a higher education destination.”

He further added, “Indian students have the opportunity to start their careers in Ireland as it is the fastest-growing economy in the Eurozone considering the unemployment rate of 6% which is one of the lowest for several years. Ireland is also the European hub to over 1,000 leading multinational companies. It has over 1,000 FDI giants in ICT, Social Media, Pharmaceuticals and Finance, have made Ireland the hub of their European operations, with names such as Google, HP, Apple, IBM, Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, Pfizer, GSK and Genzyme”.

Representatives from 20 Irish Institutions will be present at each city to promote various courses, international exposure, internship opportunities, University – industry linkage through research, business collaborations and scholarship opportunities. Apart from this, they will also cover other important aspects such as social and cultural life in Ireland, academic environment, off campus accommodation, visa formalities, career opportunities, Irish higher education system and other related topics.

To register: http://educationirelandevents.com/

The schedule of the 5-city tour:

• 17th February 2018 (Saturday) – 11am to 4 pm – Hyatt Regency, Chennai

• 18th February 2018 (Sunday) – 12pm to 5pm – Vivanta By Taj, Bangalore

• 21st Feb 2018 (Wednesday) – 1pm to 6pm – The Gateway Hotel Marine Drive, Kochi

• 24th February 2018 (Saturday) – 11am to 4pm – The Shangri La, New Delhi

• 25th February 2018 (Sunday) -12pm to 5pm – Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre

List of participating Institutions in the fair this February 2018:

1. Athlone Institute of Technology

2. Cork Institute of Technology

3. College of Computing Technology

4. Dublin Business School

5. Dublin Institute of Technology

6. Dublin City University

7. Griffith College

8. Institute of Technology Blanchardstown

9. Institute of Technology Carlow

10. Limerick Institute of Technology

11. Letterkenny Institute of Technology

12. Maynooth University

13. Michael Smurfit Business School

14. National College of Ireland

15. National University of Ireland, Galway

16. Trinity College Dublin

17. University College Cork

18. University College Dublin

19. University of Limerick

20. Waterford Institute of Technology