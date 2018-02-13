Kratom is cousin of the coffee plant and had been used for thousands of years for pain management, mood stimulation and anxiety. It comes in 4 strains. Powder and extract form. Strains come Red, Green, Yellow and White. Packaging comes in 28g, 50g and 100g. It is also available in capsule form. Free shipping is available and discount promo codes apply up to 20% off customer purchase. Wildcraft Kratom
