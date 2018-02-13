Market Highlights

The Global Market of SCADA around the world is growing rapidly. Increasing demand for automation in different energy verticals is the key factor which driving the market of SCADA. North America leads the Global SCADA Market. It offers benefits such as real time detection of faults in machineries, decrease the amount of defects in output as well as decrease production cost. SCADA systems are being deployed in countries like India and China for smart grid techniques and to reduce power transmission and distribution losses. The existing supply and demand gap in the oil and gas sector has increased the need for efficient search and extraction of oil and gas. SCADA systems are implemented to maximize oil and gas extraction. Additionally

Increase transmission and distribution asset utilization, Strengthen grid stability and reduce the frequency and duration of operational disturbances as well as Accelerate restoration of services after energy supply disruptions occur are some of the factors which driving the demand for SCADA market.

Market Synopsis of SCADA Market.

Market Scenario:

SCADA is an automation system that helps to acquire data from remote devices by using transmitters, pumps which is installed in the field. It provides remote control and also helps to operate the devices. Exploration of new oil and gas fields and low operational cost are the key factors that have led to a spur in the market of SCADA system. Moreover, Factors such as graphic display, trending, alarm, and data storing features are driving the market. Huge potential from renewable energy sector, high investments in infrastructure are some of the factors which are booming the SCADA market. Additionally demand for reliable power distribution and transmission among different industries, rising demand for SCADA systems in oil & gas industry in emerging markets for efficient oil extraction are likely to accelerate the growth of supervisory control and data acquisition market during the forecast period. Whereas growing security concerns are acting as a challenge for SCADA market.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global SCADA are

ABB,

Rockwell Automation,

Schneider,

Honeywell,

Siemens,

Emerson Electric,

eLynx Technologies,

Enbase Solutions,

Globlx

Study Objectives of SCADA markets Market.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of theSCADA markets Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the SCADA markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component , applications , and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Conveyor system.

Target Audience

Organizations

Manufacturer

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL SCADA MARKET: BY COMPONENT

1.3.2 GLOBAL SCADA MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.3 GLOBAL SCADA MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCHPT

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

Continue……

