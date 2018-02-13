Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently added a new report to its market research repository titled “Global Liquid Biopsy Market” The report provides overall executive summary of the liquid biopsy market around the world. The main objective of the research report is to present insightful analysis of worldwide liquid biopsy market and also presents the factors that are influencing the growth of the market. The study provides information on the performance of the global liquid biopsy market in terms of revenue and volume. The study also has information on the market dynamics like the restraints, drivers and key opportunities for the players operating in this global market.

The report aims to provide clear picture of the overall market performance, along with that the study also offers market definition and introduction of liquid biopsy market across the globe. The report includes major factors impacting the market growth at the global and regional level. In addition, this study also throws light on the top leading players functioning actively in the global market. The report provides key regional trends impacting the market along with it also offers 10 year estimates of liquid biopsy market. This essential section of the report also includes major drivers influencing the market growth. Additionally, the report also presents the Y-o-Y growth rate along with overall market forecast for 2017 till 2022 of liquid biopsy market. A team of specific analysts have analyzed the data several times for the data validation and accuracy for the report readers.

Liquid Biopsy Market: Segmentation & Regional Analysis

The study bifurcates the global liquid biopsy market into end user, biomarker type, sample type, region, and disease indication.

Regionally, the study segregates liquid biopsy market into Western Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Japan, MEA, and Latin America

Based on end user, the report divides the global market into diagnostic centers, academic institutes, cancer institutes and hospitals

On the basis of disease indication, the study categorizes worldwide liquid biopsy market into leukemia, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer and others

By sample type, the study segments liquid biopsy market into urine, blood and others

According to biomarker type, the study segregates global market into Exosomes, ctNA and CTC

Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Analysis

The final section of the research report offers a competitive assessment of the global liquid biopsy market. This valuable section of the study highlights the major players operating in liquid biopsy market around the globe. The report gives information about the key companies on the basis of several aspects such as SWOT analysis, financial overview, overview of the company, major strategies and recent development in the companies. The report provides competitive landscape of global liquid biopsy market in a dashboard view. Prominent companies operating in the biopsy market include Sysmex Corporation, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Silicon Biosystems S.p.A., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Natera, Inc., MDxHealth SA, Johnson & Johnson, Trovagene, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Biocept, Inc.

