This report elaborates Ghana’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Ghana power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Ghana on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. Financial performance of the leading power companies is also analyzed in the report.
Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters-macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector. Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2015, forecast for the next 15 years to 2030. Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear Data on leading current and upcoming projects.
Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports. Policy and regulatory framework governing the market. Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.
Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector. Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector. Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data. Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events. Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential. Identify key partners and business development avenues. Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants. Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.
