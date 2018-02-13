Summary

This report elaborates Ghana’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Ghana power market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Ghana on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. Financial performance of the leading power companies is also analyzed in the report.

Scope

Snapshot of the country’s power sector across parameters-macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector. Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2015, forecast for the next 15 years to 2030. Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear Data on leading current and upcoming projects.

Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports. Policy and regulatory framework governing the market. Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons To Buy

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector. Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector. Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data. Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events. Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential. Identify key partners and business development avenues. Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants. Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Ghana Power Market Outlook To 2030

Market Research Report of Ghana Power Market

Ghana Power Market Size

Ghana Power Market Revenue

Ghana Power Market

Ghana Power Market Future Growth

Market Size of Ghana Power

Ghana Power Market Shares

Ghana Power Market Trends

Ghana Power Industry Trends

Ghana Power Market Analysis

Ghana Power Market Future Outlook

Ghana Power Market Value

Ghana Power Market Forecast

Ghana Power Market Competition

Ghana Power Market Opportunities

Ghana Power Industry

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/ghana-power-market-trends/41347-103.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/sweden-power-market-market-trends/136000-103.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/uae-power-market-market-trends/136001-103.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204