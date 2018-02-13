Fearnow Insurance is pleased to announce they are working closely with the MerchantSide Marketing Group to meet their marketing needs. MerchantSide offers service professionals with websites and marketing plans. Their focus is on knowing what does and doesn’t work for each industry. They develop specialized packages and plans for every industry based on client needs.

Fearnow Insurance provides a variety of insurance services for businesses and individuals and have chosen to work with MerchantSide Marketing Group to better serve their customers. The goal is to reach consumers who need affordable insurance services for vehicles, boats, homes, other property or motorcycles. The independent insurance company works with individuals and businesses to find the right providers. As a brokerage agency, they have access to more than 100 carriers so they can match their customers to the appropriate coverage at the right price.

The professionals at Fearnow Insurance offer a variety of plans based on each client’s needs. They offer services not readily available, such as insurance for churches, boat dealerships, garages or mechanical shops and restaurants. They also find deals for general contractors, as well as securing umbrella insurance. Businesses can obtain payroll services, workers comp, general liability and commercial property insurance.

Life, health, long-term care, disability and pet insurance are all available for individuals. Fearnow plans on working alongside MerchantSide Marketing Group to develop marketing efforts to help individuals and businesses find the coverage they need.

Individuals or business owners who would like to learn more about how the company can develop a tailored plan can visit the Fearnow Insurance website for more information or call 813-689-8878.