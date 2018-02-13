DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report“World Electric Meter Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

Electric Meter market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Electric Meter Market: Product Segment Analysis

• According to the structure

• Electromechanical smart meter

• Full –electronic smart meter

• According to the way of reading

• Time-sharing compound rate smart meter

• Prepaid smart meter

Global Electric Meter Market: Application Segment Analysis

Global Electric Meter Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• Landis+Gyr

• Itron

• GE Digital Energy

• Sensus

• Siemens

• ZIV

• Trilliant

• Tantalus Systems

• Silver Spring Networks

• Elster Group

• Sagemcom

• Nuri Telecom

• Kamstrup

• Iskraemeco

• Echelon (S&T AG)

• Aclara

• Wasion Group

• Linyang Electronics

• Sunrise

• Holley Metering

• Sanxing

• HND Electronics

• Clou Electronics

• Xiou International Group

• Shenzhen Kaifa Technology

• Longi

• Gaoke

• Bada Instruments

• Hengye Electronics

• Wellsun Electric Meter

• Chintim Instruments

• Changyi Group

• Huayi Electronics

• Haixing Electrical

• Techrise Electronics

• Risesun Group

• XJ Measurement & Control Meter

• Pax Electronic Technlogy

• Banner

• Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Electric Meter rIndustry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Electric Meter Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Electric Meter Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

