Much like its namesake city Seville in Spain, Sevilla the Spanish themed restaurant at The Claridges, New Delhi, charms and seduces with its chic pavilions and other inviting options of indoor and outdoor seating. Its incomparable ambience and a joyous and peaceful environment invites you to shed your cares and worries and settle down to a time of leisure and luxury in an intoxicating haven of peace. The soft candlelight and a select list of exclusive wines create the mood and occasion for an unparalleled evening of intimacy.

The varied Mediterranean cuisine at Sevilla that draws its influences from Romania, Morocco, Italy and its Moorish past has just been given a new flourish with an extensive delicious fare added to the already popular existing one.

Complementing the captivating surroundings, the Chef with a painstaking attention to detail, has added a new selection of outstanding dishes such as Patata Bravas smoked Pepper Mojo and Parsley Aioli, succulent Manchego Stuffed Dates with Bacon Wrap and Pan seared scallop with sliced Chorizo. The Pizza Bianco with black truffles , arugula and Fontina cheese, Risotto a la Milanese with Mascarpone Cheese, Saffron and Gold leaf, Oven roasted Baby Chicken with Balsamic glazed Onion, new Potatoes, Chargrilled Asparagus and Port Jus will steal your hearts. Chilean Sea Bass with confit potatoes, Saute Peprade and Grenebloise, Josper Grilled lamb chops with Sundried Tomato dust and Baby Spinach will add that pizazz to an already sunny cuisine!

The sumptuous meal can be brought to an end with a selection from the enticing Spanish Vanilla Gateaux, Classic Tiramisu, Apple and Raisin phyllo parcel with Vanilla Gelato, all new infusions to the already classic fare. With soothing sounds of softly rippling water of the unique water body in the centre of the restaurant, reminiscent of the famed Maria Lusia Park, time spent at Sevilla with your special people is an ode to love, an ode to romance and an ode to the high life…Sevilla is all that and much more.

Timings: 1900hrs – 2330 hrs;

Price of a meal for a couple: INR 6000++ (the cost does not include alcoholic beverages)

Venue: The Claridges, 12, A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi, 110011