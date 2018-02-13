A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Curing Adhesives Market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional curing adhesives market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional curing adhesives market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global curing adhesives market. According to report the global curing adhesives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global curing adhesives market covers segments such as, resin type, product type and end use industry. On the basis of resin type the global curing adhesives market is categorized into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, silicone and others. On the basis of product type the global curing adhesives market is categorized into UV curing, moisture cures and thermal curing. On the basis of end use industry the global curing adhesives market is categorized into automotive, construction, electronic and electric appliances, medical and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015- 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global curing adhesives market such as, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG, Dymax Corp, Bostik, 3 M, Dow Corning, Ashland Inc, BASF, Avery Dennison and Other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global curing adhesives market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of curing adhesives market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the curing adhesives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the curing adhesives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

