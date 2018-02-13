Curate personalized jewellery for your better half with customized engravings of love messages and initials of your loved ones

Pristine Fire has launched their ‘Hearts’ collection of fine jewellery for Valentine’s Day, celebrating the concept of love. Crafted to finesse, the Valentine’s Day collection is everything you ever wished for.

Each piece in the ‘Hearts’ Valentine collection is carefully crafted to celebrate love and romance. This valentine collection offers a flavor of love in the form of uniquely crafted pendants, rings and earrings in white, yellow and rose gold with embedded diamonds. Indulge in the essence of love with exquisite diamond jewellery encrusted in heart shapes and 18kt Gold.

We also offer customized engraving on rings for upto 15 characters. You can get love messages such as “Will you marry me”, “I love you”, “My Valentine”, and initials of your loved ones engraved to add to the romance and fun. (Terms and conditions apply)

The exclusive collection is priced affordably, and can be worn daily as a constant reminder of your partner. Charming and contemporary, the ‘Hearts’ collection makes the perfect gift for your beloved this Valentine’s Day.

On the most romantic day of the year, woo your Valentine with a gift from Pristine Fire Jewellery only at www.pristinefire.com.