With large stocks of Fanuc power supplies for both Fanuc controls and drives, DNC Electronics stock of power supplies for controls covers 16 different series from series 3 through to 16/18/21i with services including exchange, repair, and on some parts outright sale (surplus).

Current stock includes power supplies from series A14B-0026 through to A20B-8101 and includes one of the most common of the modular types the Fanuc A16B-1212-0871, the 2 slot Fanuc A16B-1212-0901 and the Fanuc A16B-1212-0100 which was designed as a dedicated power supply to the Fanuc 0-C series.

DNC Electronics also offer a new replacement power supply for the A16B-1212-0950 which fits the system 0-C, 0-MC, 0-TC control series. Their new replacement DNC0950 offers a significantly cheaper alternative to a new A16B-1212-0950 power supply and is still cheaper than most other refurbished units (exchange or outright) on the market. The DNC0950 replacement power supply is UK built and comes with a 2-year warranty.

As well as power supplies for controls, DNC Electronics can offer an exchange, test and 24-hour repair service on many different types of Fanuc power supplies for the Fanuc Alpha and Fanuc Alpha I spindle and servo amplifier. With over 18+ different Fanuc Alpha/Alpha I power supplies in European stock, services for the Fanuc Alpha power supply cover both small and large generations of PSM, PSMR, PSM HV, PSMi, PSMi HV and includes the popular Alpha A06B-6077, A06B-6081, A06B-6087, A06B-6091 series. For the Fanuc Alpha I power supply services include the A06B-6110, A06B-6115, A06B-6120 and the later A06B-6140 and A06B-6150 series.

With more than 100 test rigs in house all power supplies are tested at load prior to dispatch. Those purchased on an exchange basis or sent in for a repair are also covered by DNC Electronics standard 180-day warranty.

A spokesman for the Company commented, ‘We are pleased to be able to offer such a comprehensive range of Fanuc power supplies for both controls and alpha drive power units and are confident we can offer a solution to fit our customers needs’.

For further information and a more detailed description of the power supplies or power supply modules DNC Electronics can offer please visit the Fanuc Power Supplies page on the website. https://www.dnc-electronics.co.uk/product-category/fanuc-power-supply-unit/

Further Information for Journalists

Founded in 1997 DNC Electronics Ltd is one of the largest independent Fanuc specialists for the machine tools industry worldwide.

Offering a supply, repair, and exchange service specifically for Fanuc and GE Fanuc CNC parts DNC

Electronics also specialise in replacement CNC monitors for Fanuc, Mazak, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Matsushita and Heidenhain.

DNC Electronics offers a comprehensive sales and support service in more than 85 countries and for a quick turnaround can offer a same day/24-hour FANUC repair and testing service as standard.

Key clients include service and maintenance engineers, machine tool manufacturers and specialist CNC machinists working within the aerospace & defence, automotive and manufacturing industries.