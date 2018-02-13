The report provides comprehensive overview of the intelligent packaging market across the globe. The market definition and introduction of global intelligent packaging market are also included in the research report. A research report titled “Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market” has recently been included in the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report throws light on the wide ranging value chain analysis and opportunity analysis of this market.

A valuable portion of the report highlights the Year-on-Year growth rate and opportunities for the report readers in order to obtain future estimation of this market. Absolute dollar opportunity is also provided in the research publication. The report also provides market dynamics which includes restraints, drivers and major threats affecting the growth of the market.

This report also presents the market forecast for the period 2017 till 2027 along with that the historical market size and data analysis for the period 2012 to 2016 are mentioned. For the validation and accuracy of the report, a team of specific analysts have conducted (primary and secondary) research process to obtain validated data and statistics. In the primary section, interviews from the representatives of the company have been included. In secondary research, aspects like financial reports, press releases and annual reports of the companies have been considered. The study presents the 10 year analysis of the intelligent packaging market from the period starting from 2017 and which ends in 2027, while considering 2016 as its base year.

Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market: Segmentation

The study segregates the intelligent, smart, and active packaging market into packaging type, application and regions.

Geographically, the study divides the intelligent packaging market into Eastern Europe, North America, Western Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Japan and MEA. On the basis of packaging, the study bifurcates the global intelligent packaging market into RFID tags, freshness indicators, TTI Labels, intelligent and smart Packaging, MAP, O2 scavenging sachets and active packaging. Based on applications, the research report segregates the global market into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, processed food, confectionary and bakery, dairy products, vegetables and fruits, seafood, poultry and meat, beverages and food.

Active, Smart, and Intelligent Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

This study presents the competitive assessment of the smart, active and intelligent packaging market across the globe. This report also offers information associated with the major players functioning in the intelligent, smart and active market across the globe. The valuable portion of the study showcases the companies based on financial overview, key strategies, SWOT analysis, overview of the company, business overview and recent development in the companies. The report also features the major players functioning in the smart, intelligent and active packaging market such as Coveris Holdings S.A., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Temptime Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Varcode, Ltd., Vitsab International AB, Cryolog S.A., Timestrip UK Ltd., 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Landec Corporation and PakSense, Inc. The report also provides the competitive landscape in a dashboard view.

