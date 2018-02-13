Mumbai, India Feb. 13, 2018

The Computer Society of India, Mumbai Chapter Awarded Dr. Dheeraj Mehrotra, an Academic Evangelist, working with Next Education India, for his Best Industry Aligned Research in the field of Educational Transformation during the Annual Industry- Academia Conference and Awards at the TechNext India 2018.

The award was given at the Victor Menezes Convention Centre at IIT, Bombay. Dr. Dheeraj Mehrotra is an Academic Evangelist, at Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., with over 28 years of experience as an academician. His expertise lies in implementing TQM, Six Sigma, 5S, Kaizen, Experiential Learning, Parenting and (Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) in academics. As a President of India Awardee, he has published over 50 books and has trained over 8,000 Teachers globally on Classroom Management, NLP, Quality Management and Six Sigma in academics. He has been recently recognized by the LIMCA Book of Records for developing maximum number of educational applications for Google Play Store, India. A renowned academician Dr. Mehrotra, recently delivered a TEDx talk on “Learning to Learn as a hobby!” which is live on the TEDx YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM4_x_3n31g&t=39s