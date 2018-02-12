This Valentine’s Day, dine by the poolside with a mesmerizing view of the starlit sky only at ‘Mostly Grills’, the open aired rooftop restaurant at The Orchid Mumbai. Romance the evening with your loved ones, while enjoying delectable starters, choice of international Grills complete with a selection of thoughtfully paired wines and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests can select from an elaborated menu of Indian dishes, imported meats, kebabs and sizzlers all prepared and grilled to their preference.

Come celebrate an unforgettable night filled with soul stirring music, mesmerizing ambience and appetizing dishes that will make your hearts aflutter.

We also have Set Menu especially designed for Valentine’s Day.

1) Set Menu with alcohol – Rs. 3,000 plus taxes per person (4 course meal)

2) Set Menu without alcohol – Rs. 1800 plus taxes per person (4 course meal)

Date: February 14th, 2017

Time: 07:00 pm to 12:00 pm

Price: 1800/- ++ onwards

Call: 022-26164000/4020 | 8433959703

Reservations: The Orchid Hotel, 7/C, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai – 400099. Visit: www.orchidhotel.com