The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the annual Civil Service exams for the Central Government at three levels: Preliminary, Principal and Interview. The Candidates passing these exams safe the extremely prestigious services like Indian Foreign Service, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and also the like.

Union Public Service Commission Notification is out! Each year UPSC conducts examination to recruit dynamic candidates to join Indian Civil Service. This can be among the list of most sought right after exams within the country along with the most prestigious 1 as well. Maintain reading to know much more about the Eligibility Criteria, Step by step Application Approach, Vital Dates and much more. Get extra information about upsc