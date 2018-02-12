The recently published report titled United States Piezoelectric Devices Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States Piezoelectric Devices considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States Piezoelectric Devices Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Piezoelectric Devices. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Piezoelectric Devices provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Piezoelectric Devices also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Report 2018

1 Piezoelectric Devices Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Piezoelectric Devices

1.2 Classification of Piezoelectric Devices by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Piezoelectric Sensors

1.2.4 Piezoelectric Actutators

1.2.5 Piezoelectric Transducers

1.2.6 Piezoelectric Motors

1.2.7 Piezoelectric Generators

1.2.8 Others

1.3 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial and Manufacturing

1.3.3 Defense and Aerospace

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Information and Communication

1.3.7 Consumer Electronics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The West Piezoelectric Devices Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Southwest Piezoelectric Devices Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Piezoelectric Devices Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 New England Piezoelectric Devices Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 The South Piezoelectric Devices Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 The Midwest Piezoelectric Devices Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Piezoelectric Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.3 United States Piezoelectric Devices Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Piezoelectric Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Piezoelectric Devices Price by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 United States Piezoelectric Devices Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

5 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

5.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Piezoelectric Devices Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 APC International, Ltd. (U.S.)

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 APC International, Ltd. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)

6.2.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

6.3.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 CeramTec GmbH (Germany) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Piezo Solutions (U.S.)

6.4.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Piezo Solutions (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Piezosystem jena (Germany)

6.5.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Piezosystem jena (Germany) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

6.6.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Piezo Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Piezomechanik DR. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany)

6.7.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Piezomechanik DR. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH (Germany) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Mad City Labs Inc. (U.S.)

6.8.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Mad City Labs Inc. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 CTS Corporation (U.S.)

6.9.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 CTS Corporation (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Aerotech Inc. (U.S.)

6.10.2 Piezoelectric Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Aerotech Inc. (U.S.) Piezoelectric Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Exelis (U.S.)

6.12 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

7 Piezoelectric Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Piezoelectric Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Piezoelectric Devices

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Piezoelectric Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Piezoelectric Devices Major Manufacturers in 2017

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Piezoelectric Devices Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11.4 United States Piezoelectric Devices Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

