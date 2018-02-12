The recently published report titled United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV). It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Report 2018

1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

1.2 Classification of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 DSSC

1.2.4 P-N Heterojunction

1.3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Phone Charger

1.3.3 Wearable Device

1.3.4 Building

1.3.5 Power Generation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The West Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Southwest Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 New England Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 The South Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 The Midwest Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Price by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

5 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

5.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 ARMOR Group

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 ARMOR Group Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Belectric

6.2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Belectric Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 AGC

6.3.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 AGC Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.4.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Heliatek

6.5.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Heliatek Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Henkel

6.6.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Henkel Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Solarmer

6.7.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Solarmer Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 CSEM Brasil

6.8.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 CSEM Brasil Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Sumitomo Chemical

6.9.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Toshiba

6.10.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Toshiba Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 Heraeus

6.12 BASF

6.13 DisaSolar

6.14 EMD Performance Materials

7 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Major Manufacturers in 2017

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11.4 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

