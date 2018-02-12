The Global chip antenna market is expected to witness stellar growth in the future and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2016-2020”, says RNCOS

Chip antennas are the best alternative when a larger-sized antenna is impractical. If the board space for the antenna is limited, a chip antenna is a good solution. This is the reason of chip antennas being extremely popular for use in smart phones and other wearable devices.

Chip antenna supports a small solution size even for frequencies below 1 GHz. They are the most commonly manufactured for frequencies between 300 MHz and 2500 MHz (2.5 GHz), and this accounts for their limited range as well. Due to the growing usage of chip antenna in wireless connectivity technologies market, it has been forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2016-2020.

The report, “Global Chip Antenna Market Outlook 2020”, which is spread over 60 pages, covers extensive research and thorough analysis of the chip antenna market across the globe. It also presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the global chip antenna industry, including the current and future market size and its application in various sectors.

Additionally, to provide a comprehensive view, an in-depth study of chip antenna market applications has been covered in the report which includes segments such as, smart phone, laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi devices and GNSS devices. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends and drivers globally which will boost the chip antenna industry.

Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current research scenario and existing competition to our customers. As a whole, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector present and future scenario.

