The Stoney Creek, ON-based eye clinic uses two types of laser vision correction: LASIK and PRK, for patients who would rather not use eyeglasses or contact lens.

[STONEY CREEK, 2/12/2018] – Technological advances today make it easier to address impaired eyesight. Stoney Creek Eye Care assists patients with poor eyesight through laser vision procedures and co-management.

Precise and Careful Eyesight Correction

Stoney Creek Eye Care offers two types of laser vision correction: LASIK (laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis) and PRK (photorefractive keratectomy).

Stoney Creek Eye Care explains the details of LASIK surgery. Eye surgeons use a microkeratome blade or a concentrated laser to create a small flap in the cornea. The surgeon opens the flap and removes bits of tissue using a UV laser, allowing the surgeon to reshape the cornea.

The next step involves modifying the cornea for different forms of visual trouble. The clinic says, “The surgeon will flatten the steep cornea of nearsighted individuals and shape the cornea of farsighted individuals. LASIK can also correct astigmatism by smoothing the irregular cornea. The flap returns to its original position even without stitches.”

But the surgeons only recommend PRK if the cornea does not have enough tissue to create a flap.

Meticulous Care for Patients

Before patients can have their eyesight improved, Stoney Creek Eye Care qualifies potential candidates through a pre-operative evaluation conducted by the clinic’s skilled optometrists.

After the initial evaluation, the clinic chooses the surgeon best suited to the patient’s specific needs. The company explains, “We will refer you to the appropriate surgeon. We are very selective of the surgeons we choose, and we carefully screen which patients are ideal candidates for certain procedures.

Following the procedure, the clinic provides post-operative management. These healing sessions include medical evaluation and vision management.

Quick and Painless Procedures

Laser eye correction surgeries normally take less than 15 minutes for both eyes. Healing takes around the same amount of time as the procedure.

The Stoney Creek Eye Care further notes that LASIK and PRK are not as painful as they sound, adding, “most patients don’t feel anything.”

About Stoney Creek Eye Care

Established in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Stoney Creek Eye Care has been improving the eyesight of patients, both young and old, in the Stoney Creek and Hamilton areas for over 30 years. The clinic’s ongoing commitment is to provide exemplary eye health care, glasses, and contact lens along with personalized, reliable patient care in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

Visit http://stoneycreekeyecare.com today for more information.