[KRONG KAEB, 02/12/2018] – Vagabond Temple, a yoga and meditation centre based in the heart of Cambodia offers guests a chance to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul through natural healing. Visitors can join their Detox Cleanse Programme, with a choice of either a five day or seven day yoga and detox retreat.

Sign ups for March 2018 are already available online – the five day retreat will run from March 19 to 24, while the seven day retreat will be from March 19 to 26.

Eliminate the Body of Toxins and Relax

Participants of Vagabond Temple’s Detox retreat will cleanse their bodies of harmful toxins. Through fasting and relaxation, the retreat aims to heal and soothe the digestive system, eliminating caffeine, alcohol, preservatives and other toxins from their diet.

The retreat will serve toxin-cleansing drinks, coupled with sessions of yoga, reiki and healing massages.

Detox with the Support of a Spiritual Community

The detox retreat is designed to bring like minded people together. They support each other in their journey to a healthier body and mind, free of stress and worry. Vagabond Temple understands that detoxing is better with the support of a deeply spiritual and friendly community, who can share the experience of healing together.

Enjoy a Week of Healing

The detox retreat will include several days of fasting. Preparation begins with a set meal of steamed vegetables, local fruit and salad. During the fasting period, clients receive unlimited coconut water, herbal tea and natural sugar cane juice.

Throughout the retreat, daily workshops will be held on nutrition, detox philosophy and emotional relationships with food. Participants will also be introduced to natural hygiene Ayurvedic principles.

Accommodation can be arranged depending on the preference of the participants – shared dorms, bungalows and private bungalows are available at different prices.

About Vagabond Temple

Vagabond Temple is a meditation and yoga retreat in Kep, Cambodia. Founded by Pazit and Kobi, they share spiritual teachings from multiple eastern and western disciplines.

