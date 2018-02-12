Market Scenario:

The Sensor Hub is a microcontroller unit that provides the information and knowledge through different sensors. The global Sensor Hub had the market size $9.87 billion in 2016 and expected to reach at higher level in the forecast period. There are several trend impacting sensor hub markets that includes consumer demand, power management, “always on sensing”, algorithm and contextual awareness, cost of components, connectivity and among others. The demand for sensor hubs has processed significantly due to elements used for low-power sensor processing tasks, is booming in recent days. The sensor hub is integrated as a system-on-chip (SoC) and is intended for a broad range of wearable health devices and applications. Likewise, Gyro sensors, hall sensors, proximity sensors, temperature sensor, magnetic sensors and among others are various sensors are widely used in the smartphone. The smartphone processor that connects to the camera’s sensors helps to reduce the power consumption. This chip allows the phone to run advanced activity-recognition algorithms which allows users to check their notifications.

The study reveals that a sensor hub has a multiple sensors that uses a multipoint control unit, coprocessor or digital signal processor to compile and process data. These sensors hub market is changing rapidly with the change in the technology. Smart watches will likely follow trends using sensor hubs with a higher penetration of MCU due to tighter power-saving requirements. With the increasing numbers of smart watches penetrating into the market, various sensor hubs have also begun to enter in the wearable-device market. Smartphones, tablets, and other wireless digital devices are including various sensors that provide position, direction, altitude, proximity, and touch-sensing capabilities.

The global The Sensor Hub Market is expected to grow at USD ~$33.77 Billion by 2023, at ~20.9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Intended Audience

System Security

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

specialize physical Asset management

Government bodies

Sensor hub instrument

Research organizations

Technology investors

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Research/Consultancy firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

Key Players

The prominent players in the Sensor Hub Market are –Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP .Semiconductors N.V (Netherland), Invensense, Inc. (U.S), Rohm Co. Ltd. (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Memsic, Inc. (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S), Broadcom .Limited (U.S), and Qualcomm Technologies (U.S) among others.

Study Objectives of Sensor Hub Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Sensor Hub

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Sensor Hub market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Sensor Hub Market.

Segments:

The global Sensor Hub market has been segmented on the basis of types, processor type, devices, applications, end users and region.

Sensor Hub Market by Types:

Gyro Sensors

Hall Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Temperature Sensor

Magnetic Sensors

Others

Sensor Hub Market by Processor Type:

Programmable and fixed logic

Application Sensor Processor

Sensor Integrated Microcontroller

Discrete Sensor Processor

Others

Sensor Hub Market by Devices:

Smart phones

Tablets

Wearable devices

IoT and connected devices

Others

Sensor Hub Market by Applications:

Positioning and Navigation

Health and Fitness

Augmented Reality and Gaming

Activity monitoring

Voice command

Gestures navigations

Others

Sensor Hub Market by End Users:

Consumer electronics

Commercial

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

Educations

Automotive

Government & Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Sensor Hub Market by Region:

North America

Europe

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Sensor Hub Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, U.K, Europe and Rest of the World. IHS Inc. (UK) is leading in this market. Along with this some of the other company including Samsung, Apple and Motorola have already been using sensor hubs in their smartphone. Whereas, HIS Inc. is using Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems & Sensors for Consumer and Mobile Intelligence Service in their devices. Bluetooth enabled sensor hub has driven the market of Sensor Hub in North America. The iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S6, and other high-end smartphones changing from discrete microcontrollers to sensor hubs that are integrated into the application processor. Apple Inc. (U.S) has started using sensor hub into its application processor. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing the good growth as the company like Bosch Sensortec (Germany) is using sensor hub for devices running the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have shown positive indication in the Sensor Hub Market but will be growing fast in coming time as some of the company including Samsung (South Korea) is also testing alternative approaches to sensor hubs using a Global-Navigation-Satellite-System-integrated sensor hub from Broadcom in its Note 4 and S6 smartphones.

