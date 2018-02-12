Rolab, a leading manufacturer and seller of Segway hoverboards reveal the latest addition to its R1 portfolio. The R1 Swegway Hoverboard is the flagship model for the brand and Rolab have been selling the first model to customers across the country for some time now. Due to its popularity, Rolab not only have released another model (the R2 Swegway Hoverboard) but have also released new designs for the R1. Now the limited edition urban design is available for purchase.

Rolab’s Swegway Hoverboards, both the R1 and R2 models, can be used by both children and adults alike. With just two hours of charging, the hoverboard can offer a user up to six hours of riding time, comparable to the running time offered by competitors in the marketplace. A key reason for this is Rolab’s partnership with Samsung, a well-known brand that provides long-lasting batteries to other industries. As such, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries by Samsung are in built into each Rolab Swegway Hoverboard to ensure long riding times and staying power.

The Rolab R1 Swegway Hoverboard has been described as the ‘UK’s original number one hoverboard’. At a time when a plethora of companies were releasing hoverboards, and have now gone out of business, Rolab has stood the test of time. Its trustworthy nature, all backed by pages upon pages of documentation (available on request), have shown that, like its hoverboards, are built to last. The R1 was the first hoverboard to be released by the company and has proven popular over the years. LED lights and built-in Bluetooth speakers add an extra aspect compared to the traditional hoverboard experience. Music while riding a hoverboard and bright lights so it can be used in darker locations, have proven to be popular extras with many Rolab customers.

Rolab aren’t resting on its laurels either. Despite releasing a new range, time and effort is still dedicated to the R1 range. Each year they are updated to make sure they are in line with the latest technological trends and new colours and designs are being released. The new urban colour is a standout design. With its bright paint across the white frame, it resembles iconic street art, making it great for urban environments.

The R1 Urban Swegway Hoverboard is a limited-edition model and is part of the range that includes colours such as the Green Camo Swegway, Pink Camo Swegway, Carbon Fiber Swegway, Graffiti Swegway and Blue Camo Swegway. All of these are 2018 updated models and are available while stocks last. There is currently a sale on at Rolab so the prices have been reduced from £239.99 to £199.99.

About Rolab

Rolab is a hoverboard provider company based in London, UK. It lives by a simple mission – to provide safe, high quality segway hoverboards to the United Kingdom. All of its boards have achieved CE certification and meet EU regulations.

Contact:

Rachel Madden

Company: Rolab LTD

Address: International House, 24 Holborn Viaduct, London, EC1A 2BN, UK

Phone: 0161 667 1475

Email: Support@rolab.co.uk

Website: https://www.rolab.co.uk/