Wellness Market

Owing to increasing awareness of health and beauty in the country, Wellness market had increased at a CAGR of ~% during 2010-2015. Wellness industry had increased from USD ~ million in 2010 to USD ~ million in 2015. The major reason accounted for the growth in the market is increase in the demand of personal care products and the services offered by the Fitness centers and Spa & salons. Wellness product market is the major contributor of in the revenues of the wellness industry. It has contributed to ~% in 2015.the wellness services market had contributed to ~ % in 2015. It has been forecasted that the wellness market will increase at a CAGR of ~% during 2016-2020 to reach at USD ~ million in 2020. The major growth driver for the increase in market in future will be the increase in lifestyle diseases due to the changes in sedentary lifestyle, entry of international brands, rising awareness about health & beauty, surging inbound tourist arrivals and increasing government initiatives

Wellness Service Market

Wellness service market in the country has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years due to an increase in the obesity rate, heart problems, skin problems and increase in the consciousness about the looks. Wellness service market had increased at a CAGR of ~ % during 2010-2015.the market had increased from USD ~ million in 2010 to USD ~ million in 2015. The wellness service market includes fitness services and Spa/salon services. The services provided by the spa/salon have contributed majorly. The Fitness services had contributed to ~ % in 2015 and Spa/salon services had contributed to ~ % in 2015.

The fitness services market had increased from USD ~ million in 2010 to USD ~million in 2015.the market had increased at a CAGR of ~% during 2010-2015. In terms of number of Fitness centers the market had increased at a CAGR of ~% during the same period. The market had grown due to the increase in the lifestyle diseases which had made mandatory for the people to join the fitness centers to remain healthy and fit.

The Spa services market had increased at a CAGR of ~% during 2010-2015. The market had increased from USD ~ million in 2010 to USD ~million in 2015. In terms of number of Spa and saloon centers the market had increased from ~ in 2013 to ~ in 2015. The Independent Spa/Salon players are leading the market with around ~% share in the total number of salons and spa in the country. The Hotel spa/salon players had contributed to only ~% in terms of number of centers in 2015.

Wellness Product Market

The wellness products market of the country includes Cosmetics and Fragrance Products. The revenues from the wellness product had increased from USD ~ million in 2010 to USD ~million in 2015. The market had increased at a CAGR of ~% during 2010-2015. The major reason accounted for the increase in the market is the increase in the awareness about the personal hygiene, marketing and promotion done by the personal care product companies. The fragrance market had dominated the wellness products market in terms of revenues followed by Skin care & hair care products market. Fragrance had contributed to ~% in the overall wellness product market in terms of revenues.

