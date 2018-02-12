Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.2.7, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. The new version allows users to use specific text from InDesign layout in the variable names of output files when exporting combinations of InDesign layers as separate documents.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.2.7, a maintenance update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 of 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies and publishing houses worldwide by helping eliminate repetitive tasks through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version further improves the advanced file naming feature that allows users to insert text from specific InDesign frames into the names of final output files. Now users can combine this powerful option with the layer versioning engine which enables designers to export combinations of InDesign layers as separate files. Output Factory will automatically ensure that the output file name contains text from the tagged InDesign frame located on the version layer associated with the output document.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch processing of InDesign files

-Output each page as a single document

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Preflight InDesign documents on the fly

-Split InDesign files into single pages

-Preflight final PDF files

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.