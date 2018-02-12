QY Research Groups’ professional analysts states that the Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Reasons for buying this Report,

The report 'Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market' represents major understandings of the market segments based on primary and secondary research. Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market 2018 conjecture to 2025 gives data on valuing, market examination, product offerings, forecasting, and major market player profiles for key industry members.

This report provides in depth study,

The major market players competing in this market are as follows,

Natus Medical Incorporated

General Electric Company

Ibis Medical Equipment and System Pvt. Ltd

Atom Medical Corporation

Medela AG

D-Rev

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd

Fanem Ltda.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Novos Medical Systems

Weyer GmbH

BabyBloom Healthcare BV

Medical Technology Transfer and Services Asia (MTTS Asia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types,

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of Product, the report can be divided into three types,

Traditional Phototherapy Lamps

Phototherapy Beds

Flexible Phototherapy Lamps

On the basis of Application, the report can be split into two types,

Hospitals

Home care Settings

Table of Contents

Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Research Report 2018

1 Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neonatal Phototherapy Devices

1.2 Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Traditional Phototherapy Lamps

1.2.4 Phototherapy Beds

1.2.5 Flexible Phototherapy Lamps

1.3 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Home care Settings

1.4 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Neonatal Phototherapy Devices (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

