The Middle East and Africa Yogurts Market was worth USD 2.85 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.17%, to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2021. Yogurt is a food product which is made from bacterial fermentation of milk. The bacteria which are used in preparing yogurt are called yogurt cultures. Action of bacteria on lactose present in milk produces lactic acid, which gives yogurt its characteristic taste. Most commonly, milk obtained from cow is used in making yogurt.

A wide range of delicacies are prepared from yogurt throughout the world. In India, a unique yogurt called dahi is prepared which is known for its characteristic taste. Dadiah is a special kind of yogurt prepared from fermented bamboo tubes in Sumatra region. In Iran, yogurt is used as a side dish to all meals in their cuisine. Matsoni is a popular yogurt in Russia and Caucasus regions, which is believed to contribute to longevity and high life expectancy among the people. In addition to being used in foods, it is used in regions like India and Pakistan as a cosmetic by mixing yogurt and honey.

The Middle East and Africa Yogurts market is driven by factors like rising disposable incomes, changing dietary styles of people, rising availability of yogurt in developing regions of the world and growing awareness about wide range of health benefits such as immunity boost, relieving constipation and diarrhea offered by yogurt among others.

The Middle East and Africa Yogurts market is divided on the basis of product type into Icelandic yogurt, Australian yogurt, traditional yogurt, greek yogurt, kids yogurt, non-dairy yogurt and other yogurts. On the basis of packaged containers, the market is divided into yogurt tubs, yogurt cups, yogurt pouches and yogurt bottles.

The market in the region is divided based on geography broadly into Middle East and Africa regions. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing awareness about the health benefits offered by yogurt is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players in the market include:

1) Danone Groupe SA

2) Ultima Foods Inc

3) Chobani Inc

4) Sodiaal S.A

5) NESTLÉ SA

6) General Mills

7) Kraft Foods Group Inc

8) Yakult Honsha Co Ltd

Market Segmentation:

1) Product Type

2) Package Containers

Scope of the Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms product type and Packaged Containers along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market