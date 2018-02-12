MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, will be reaching out to Indian investors during the ‘Global Luxury Realty Conclave’, which is set to take place from 9th to 10th February 2018 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi. The event brings together global thought leaders in the luxury real estate sector to network with Indian HNIs, experts and investors, and MAG will be using the platform to leverage the growing demand for premium Dubai properties on the Indian market.

Talal Moafaq AlGaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “Indian investors are an incredibly important demographic for us at MAG LD, because according to the latest research from DLD’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), they invest a total of AED 20 billion into our real estate market annually. This is due to Dubai’s attractive reputation for exceptional quality, excellent value and high return on investment in the real estate sector, which will be highlighted with projects including MAG 318, MBL Residence, and particularly MAG EYE. We look forward to engaging with our Indian customers and building new relationships as we expand our global presence.”

MAG EYE is one of the exclusive communities being developed in the heart of Mohammed bin Rashid City in Meydan Dubai, and is situated close to the Meydan Racecourse and many of the city’s most important landmarks including the BurjKhalifa, Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai. The project consists of 3,952 units ranging from studio to one bedroom apartments, as well as 536 townhouses, and residents will also benefit from easy access to the city via the major Al Khail and Mohammed bin Zayed roads.

MAG 318 is a fully furnished new mixed-use luxury residential tower in Business Bay that features 439 residential units including studios and one and two bedroom apartments with private balconies that overlook Dubai Water Canal and Downtown Dubai. To ensure an integrated living environment for residents, the project has been strengthened with modern facilities including a swimming pool, outdoor leisure facilities, a children’s area, a social activities centre and a coffee shop.

MAG MBL Tower is a 40-level residential tower located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The 758,875 square foot development features 472 high-end one, two and three bedroom apartments of different sizes. Residents will enjoy premium amenities including private parking, a fully equipped gym and an outdoor swimming pool, as well as restaurants and cafés. The project is due for completion in Q4 2019.