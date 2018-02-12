Bruce Paparone New Homes announces the opening of Hidden Creek, an exclusive new home community in Medford, NJ. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac near quaint, lively Medford Main Street, Hidden Creek is only 30 minutes from Philadelphia. There are only a few homesites available, so fast sell-out is expected.

Philadelphia, PA-NJ – Bruce Paparone New Homes is excited to announce the opening of Hidden Creek, Paparone’s newest luxury home community in historic Medford Township, Burlington County, New Jersey. If this sounds like the place for you, you will have to hurry as only four new home sites are available on this private cul de sac located just two minutes from Medford Village on Main Street.

Medford Village was settled in 1762 and is now home to unique gift shops, boutiques, restaurants and cafes, and The Medford Arts Center. Life at Hidden Creek will allow you to enjoy all that the community of Medford has to offer, such as holiday parades, the annual Art, Wine & Music Festival, Oktoberfest, and the Dickens Festival & Tree Lighting on Main Street. The area also offers many parks and recreation areas.

The quiet location of Hidden Creek is located 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 45 minutes from the Jersey shore. As a resident, you will have access to a variety of outstanding schools including Pre-K through college.

Paparone is offering three floor plans at Hidden Creek, all of which will include four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a morning room, fireplace in the family room, upgraded crown molding and chair rail, granite kitchen countertops, and many more luxury included features plus a full basement and two-car, side-entry garage. Home sizes range from 3,600 to 4,400 square feet and each model offers three beautiful elevations for you to choose from so whether you prefer the curb appeal of a stately brick front home or a welcoming front porch, Paparone has the home for you.

To take advantage of this very limited opportunity to build a new home in Medford, NJ, contact Marilyn Ruff, Community Sales Manager at 856-975-6500 or visit our website at paparonenewhomes.com