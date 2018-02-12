In yet another first from JetSetGo, India’s largest private jet operator, the company announced today the launch of its private jet shuttle service, JetShuttle, between select sectors and the nation’s capital. Through extending the company’s one of a kind private aviation experience that gives passengers the advantage of no wait time at airports, the avoidance of lengthy queues and check-in formalities, an indulgent on-board experience, and exclusive concierge services, JetSetGo hopes to enable more people to experience the pleasure of flying private at a fraction of the cost.

To celebrate the month of love the first shuttle will be Delhi-Goa-Delhi, allowing customers to whisk away there loved one on a private jet to celebrate the day of love. The customer will have the flexibility to book a departure on 13th Feb with a return on 15th Feb or departure on the 14th Feb with return on the 16th Feb. What better way to celebrate!

For larger groups of business travelers, the option to charter a private jet continue to be available from JetSetGo, giving them some much-needed travel flexibility and the ability to conduct on-board/in-air business meetings in order to maximize productivity.

The company continues to grow rapidly and provides a fine alternative to both domestic and international air travel in an otherwise cluttered domestic aviation market. JetSetGo currently controls over 20% of the private aviation market, which is otherwise dominated by the public sector enterprise Pawan Hans.

For the Valentine Day Shuttles the passenger can book a seat starting at Rs. 49,999*/- per seat one way and Rs. 99,999*/- per couple one way on www.jetsetgo.in or by downloading the JetSetGo App.