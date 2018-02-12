As per the report, the opportunity in the India market for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors is estimated to proliferate at a CAGR of 8.20% during the period from 2014 to 2020 and reach INR 1,390.2 Cr. by the end of the forecast period. These sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors find substantial application in hospitals and dental care centers in this country. The demand for these disinfectors is much higher in post-operative stage. Operating rooms, ICUs, and nursing tables have surfaced as the leading end users of these disinfectors. Chlorhexidine gluconate-based formulations enjoy a greater demand than other formulations and is expected to remain so over the next few years, states the market report.

Increasing Prevalence of HAIs to Fuel Demand for Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors in India

According to a TMR analyst, “the market for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors in India has gained a significant momentum.” The increasing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) has fueled the demand for these disinfectors across the economy. The escalating number of surgeries and spread of various surgery-related infections are also boosting the need for these sterilizers and disinfectors considerably.

Going forward, the ongoing expansion in the Indian medical and healthcare industry and the increasing pool of hospitals and nursing homes are likely to benefit the India market for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors. The significant rise in the number of patients and the surge in disposable income levels of consumers are also projected to propel this market over the next few years, states the research report.

Negligence Regarding Sterilization to Slowdown Market’s Growth

Although the demand for sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors is rising remarkably in this country, the market may face serious challenges from the dearth of knowledge and negligence pertaining to sterilization in the near future. The lack of skilled medical professionals and an increasing shift toward the usage of disposable medical devices will also hinder the market’s growth over the forthcoming years.

Nevertheless, the increasing governmental support, in terms of various awareness programs and capital funding, is likely to assist this market in normalizing the effect of these restraints, notes the research study.

The review is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market (Chemical Formulations – Chlorhexidine Gluconate Based Formulations, Alcohol Based Agents, Povidone-Iodine Based Formulations, Benzalkonium Chloride Based Formulations, Octenidine Hydrochloride Based Formulations, Ethyl – Hexadecyl – Dimethyl Ammonium Based Formulations, and Aldehydes, Hydrogen Peroxide, Hypochlorites, and Chlorine Based Disinfectors; Applications – Hospitals (General Hospitals and Dental Care Centers) and Veterinary Care Centers; End User – Patients and Caregivers, Hospital and Nursing Staff, Operating Rooms, ICUs and Nursing Tables, Equipment and Devices used during Surgery, and Veterinary and Diagnostic Care Centers; Surgery Stages – Pre-operative, Intra-operative, and Post-operative) – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014–2020.”

