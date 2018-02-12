MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Pneumatic Compression Therapy and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Pneumatic Compression therapy include –

– Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

– Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

– Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

– Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

– Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Growth in the Pneumatic Compression therapy market is driven by –

– Lymphatic filariasis in underdeveloped regions

– High incidence of venous diseases.

The global market for urology endoscopes is led by –

– ArjoHuntleigh AB

– Daesung Maref

– DJO Global

– Medtronic

– Stryker Corporation

Scope

– Competitive assessment: Currently marketed Pneumatic Compression therapy and evolving competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of unmet needs and adoption trends of different Pneumatic Compression therapy

– Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.

– Annualized total Pneumatic Compression therapy market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2017-2024.

– Other key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, identification of unmet needs, and market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to –

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the urology endoscopes market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the urology endoscopes market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Track device sales in the global and country-specific urology endoscopes market from 2017-2024.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Table of Contents

1 About the Authors 2

2 Table of Contents 3

2.1 List of Tables 6

2.2 List of Figures 6

3 Executive Summary 7

3.1 Overview 7

3.2 Market Dynamics 14

3.3 Key Players in the Market 14

3.4 Market Future Outlook 14

4 Introduction 16

4.1 Catalyst 16

4.2 Related Reports 16

4.3 Upcoming Related Reports 16

5 Market Outlook 17

5.1 Procedure Trends 17

5.2 Revenue Trends 29

5.3 Company Share Analysis 39

6 Market Access 42

6.1 Regulatory Issues 42

6.1.1 North America 42

6.1.2 Europe 46

6.1.3 APAC 66

6.1.4 South America 73

6.1.5 Middle East and Africa 76

6.2 Pricing Trends 83

6.2.1 North America 83

6.2.2 Europe 85

6.2.3 APAC 94

6.2.4 South America 96

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa 98

