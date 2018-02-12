Persistence Market Research presents a new report titled ‘ID Card Printers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)’ that studies the performance of the global ID card printers market over an eight year assessment period starting from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecasts of the global ID card printers market and provides important insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global ID card printers market was estimated to be valued at US$ 4,000 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 6,100 Mn in 2025 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.

Global ID Card Printers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ID card printers market is segmented on the basis of product type, communication interface, technology, end use, sales channel and by region.

By product type, the double sided card printers segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,650 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of assessment 2017-2025.

By communication interface, the USB segment was valued at nearly US$ 3,300 Mn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the period of forecast.

By technology, the retransfer card printer segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2,350 Mn in 2025.

By sales channel, the offline stores segment was valued at nearly US$ 3,150 Mn in 2017 and is slated to exhibit CAGR of 5.3% during the period of forecast.

By end use, the industrial/manufacturing segment was valued at nearly US$ 600 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 980 Mn in 2025.

By region, the North America ID card printers market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 650 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 970 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast.

Global ID Card Printers Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, some of the key players that are operating in the global ID card printers market have been featured, which include companies such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evolis, HP Inc., Brady Corporation, Neopost SA, Matica Technologies AG, ID Tech Solutions Private Limited, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Unicard Technologies Pvt Ltd., Kanematsu USA Inc. (Nisca & Swiftcolour), CIM USA, HID Global Corporation, Valid USA, NBS Technologies, Entrust Data Corporation and MagiCARD Ltd.

