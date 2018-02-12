Financial Times | IE Business School Corporate Learning Alliance, a leading global provider of customised corporate learning programmes for large corporations, has appointed Gustaf Nordbäck as its Chief Executive Officer.

Nordbäck has a successful track record in the learning sector. He joins FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance from DigiExam, a digital assessment platform used to create, administer and mark exams. He helped grow this business into a company serving over 2800 organisations across more than 80 countries.

He completed his Masters at Stockholm School of Economics, when he moved to London as an analyst at Deutsche Bank, followed by Citigroup, and then joined private equity fund GI Partners. An MBA at INSEAD launched his career at Rosetta Stone, the language technology software company. As MD for Europe he increased European revenues significantly, and followed this role as its MD for EMEA and Brazil.

Tas Viglatzis, Chairman of Corporate Learning Alliance, says: ‘Gustaf Nordbäck brings very valuable expertise and talent to our organisation at an important point, as we deliver our strategy to reinvent corporate learning over the coming years. I look forward to working closely with Gustaf to build on and enhance Corporate Learning Alliance’s successes and growth momentum.’

Nordbäck will join FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance on 8 May 2018. He takes over the role from former CEO, VanDyck Silveira.

Press enquiries: further information from:

David Wells, Head of Communications, FT | IE Corporate Learning Alliance

Direct +44 (0)20 7775 6241; Mobile +44 (0)7921 582419

david.wells@ftiecla.com

Bob Little, Bob Little Press & PR

Direct +44 (0)1727 860405; Mobile +44 (0)7850 508209

bob.little@boblittlepr.com