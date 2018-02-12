The latest report on Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by technology (high power microwave, particle beam weapons), by high energy laser systems (solid-state, chemical, fibber, free electron laser),by product (non-lethal, lethal weapons),by application (defence, homeland security) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Global Directed Energy Weapons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.
The recent report identified that North America dominated the global directed energy weapons market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the directed energy weapons market worldwide.
The report segments the global directed energy weapons market on the basis of technology, high energy laser systems, product, and application.
Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology
High Power Microwave Technology
High Energy Laser Technology
Particle Beam Weapons
Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by High Energy Laser Systems
Solid-State Laser
Chemical Laser
Fiber Laser
Free Electron Laser
Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Product
Non-Lethal Weapons
Lethal Weapons
Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Application
Defense
Homeland Security
Global Directed Energy Weapons Market by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Textron Inc.
BAE Systems PLC.
Boeing Company
Moog Inc.
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
Rheinmetall AG
Quinetiq Group PLC.
