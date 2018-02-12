According to a new report Global Data Governance Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Data Governance market is expected to attain a market size of $2.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

For the effective implementation of data governance, processes are defined concerning how the data is to be stored, archived, backed up, and protected from mishaps, theft, or attack. Standard procedures are developed defining the data usage of authorized personnel. Finally, a set of controls and audit procedures put in place which ensures ongoing compliance with government regulations.

The Solution market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Sales & Marketing Optimization market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.2 % during the forecast period. The Incident Adjustment Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Operations & IT market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Function in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The Legal market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Data Governance have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Collibra, Inc and Talend, Inc.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-data-governance-market/

Global Data Governance Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

By Application

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Risk Management

Incident Adjustment Management

Product & Process Management

Others

By Function

Operations & IT

Finance

Legal

By Deployment Mode

On Premise

Cloud

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Telecom & IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America Data Governance Market

US. Data Governance Market

Canada Data Governance Market

Mexico Data Governance Market

Rest of North America Data Governance Market

Europe Data Governance Market

Germany Data Governance Market

UK. Data Governance Market

France Data Governance Market

Russia Data Governance Market

Spain Data Governance Market

Italy Data Governance Market

Rest of Europe Data Governance Market

Asia-Pacific Data Governance Market

China Data Governance Market

Japan Data Governance Market

India Data Governance Market

South Korea Data Governance Market

Singapore Data Governance Market

Malaysia Data Governance Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Governance Market

LAMEA Data Governance Market

Brazil Data Governance Market

Argentina Data Governance Market

UAE Data Governance Market

Saudi Arabia Data Governance Market

South Africa Data Governance Market

Nigeria Data Governance Market

Rest of LAMEA Data Governance Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Informatica Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

TIBCO Software Inc.

Collibra, Inc

Talend, Inc.

