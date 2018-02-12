According to a new report Global Data Governance Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Data Governance market is expected to attain a market size of $2.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
For the effective implementation of data governance, processes are defined concerning how the data is to be stored, archived, backed up, and protected from mishaps, theft, or attack. Standard procedures are developed defining the data usage of authorized personnel. Finally, a set of controls and audit procedures put in place which ensures ongoing compliance with government regulations.
The Solution market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Sales & Marketing Optimization market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.2 % during the forecast period. The Incident Adjustment Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Operations & IT market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Function in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The Legal market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Data Governance Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Data Governance have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Collibra, Inc and Talend, Inc.
Global Data Governance Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
By Application
Sales & Marketing Optimization
Risk Management
Incident Adjustment Management
Product & Process Management
Others
By Function
Operations & IT
Finance
Legal
By Deployment Mode
On Premise
Cloud
By Vertical
Manufacturing
Government
BFSI
Aerospace & Defense
Education
Telecom & IT
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Others
By Geography
North America Data Governance Market
US. Data Governance Market
Canada Data Governance Market
Mexico Data Governance Market
Rest of North America Data Governance Market
Europe Data Governance Market
Germany Data Governance Market
UK. Data Governance Market
France Data Governance Market
Russia Data Governance Market
Spain Data Governance Market
Italy Data Governance Market
Rest of Europe Data Governance Market
Asia-Pacific Data Governance Market
China Data Governance Market
Japan Data Governance Market
India Data Governance Market
South Korea Data Governance Market
Singapore Data Governance Market
Malaysia Data Governance Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Governance Market
LAMEA Data Governance Market
Brazil Data Governance Market
Argentina Data Governance Market
UAE Data Governance Market
Saudi Arabia Data Governance Market
South Africa Data Governance Market
Nigeria Data Governance Market
Rest of LAMEA Data Governance Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Informatica Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc
TIBCO Software Inc.
Collibra, Inc
Talend, Inc.
