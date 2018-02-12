Gone are the days when the leisure travel industry ruled the fast-paced travel business. With the evolving technology and innovations, the corporate travel has taken its place and made it easier for the business experts to expand their business and company. Though the travel booking has become seamless for a number of families, it still continues to be back-breaking for corporate travellers. But thanks to some of the online hotel booking portals offering best hotel offers for B2B are turning corporate travelling into a hassle-free experience for all the business professionals.

If the statistics are to be believed then it turns out that corporate travel holds the major proportion in the economy of a country. The improvement in the business travel allows the business growth which in turn helps in raising GDP of the country while providing many employment opportunities and throwing a positive impact overall.

There are many latest global trends that seem to create a large and positive impact on the travel industry.

1. Care and Risk Management

Nowadays the best hotel offers for B2B by corporate travel portals and companies are focusing more on their risk management systems and are trying to maintain their duty of care towards their potential customers. These protective measures are uplifting the travel industry graph effortlessly.

2. Online booking tools

There’s no denying that online booking tools, digital wallets, easy-to-use online portals, wearable technology have helped a business traveller to have most of the knowledge about the whereabouts and their booking requirements. And furthermore, thereby offering best hotel offers for B2B, the online tools have made the things handy and easy to access for everyone.

3. Innovative options and disruptors

The new innovators are gearing up these days for offering best accommodation or travel offers at the cheapest price possible. This has led a knock-out impact on the travellers making them even more excited about their itinerary.

4. Bleisure trip trends

The business and leisure’s deadly combination is taking travel industry by storm. This concept of taking families on the business trips has made the corporate travellers more than happy and delighted. Furthermore, the employees’ satisfaction and happiness are also leading to more productivity and growth. In short, the increasing corporate travel trips are throwing a huge impact on the growth of all – corporate travel portals and companies, people and businesses.

In a nutshell, for every business travel, the professional needs travel booking engines or online hotel booking portals for corporate people that could enhance their travel experience with ease. A great online booking engine, Roomsxpert takes pride in offering its tremendous services in an affordable manner. So, look no further than Roomsxpert for all your hotel booking necessities.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12691588-global-corporate-travel-trends-creating-large-impact-on-the-travel-industry.html