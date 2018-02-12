Market Scenario:

Functional beverages are non-alcoholic beverages which aid to keep the consumer’s body hydrated and also offer additional micro nutrients which include herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or sometimes raw fruit or vegetables. Functional energy drinks is a type of functional drinks. Functional energy drinks provide vitamin B which keeps red blood cells and also aids to regulate the nervous system. Functional energy drinks is becoming a popular beverage due to its specific health benefits.

The Global Functional Energy Drinks Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of health awareness among the consumers. Also, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological up gradation is considered is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of functional energy drinks market during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income of the consumers is anticipated to be one of the various factors fueling the growth of functional energy drinks market. Due to the increasing per capita income, consumers are ready to pay a premium price to acquire good quality products.

Study Objectives of Functional Energy Drinks Market:

In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by product type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region

To analyze key driving forces influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with the current government regulatory requirements

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3778

Intended Audience:

Functional Energy Drinks manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

End users (food industry)

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

North America dominates the functional energy drinks market followed by Europe

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023. China is estimated to create a favorable environment for the increasing growth of Asia Pacific region.

Segments:

Functional energy drinks has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of isotonic, hypertonic, hypotonic and others. Functional energy drinks market has been segmented on the basis of packaging which comprises of bottle, can, tetra pack and others. Functional energy drinks market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global functional energy drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. This is attributed to the increasing awareness of the healthy food habits and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Also, various new flavor and innovative products are launched by the key manufacturers in the U.S. which is anticipated to intensify the sales of functional energy drinks market in the upcoming decade. European region is estimated to account for a healthy market proportion during the review period of 2017-2023. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global functional energy drinks market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/functional-energy-drinks-market-3778

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the functional energy drinks market are Tata Global Beverages (India), Red Bull GmBH (Austria), Coca cola Co (U.S.), Pepsi co Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Nutrition Limited (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), National Beverage Corporation (U.S.)