Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, by Application (Government, Commercial Enterprises, Military, Forest, Agriculture and other), by End User Industry (Energy, Geospatial Technology, Construction and Development, Defense and Intelligence and Other), and Region- Forecast 2017-2023.

Market Synopsis of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

A satellite image provides large scale information of the earth surface in a short period of time. With the evolution and development of sensors providing satellite images, the resolution of objects captured, enhance with advanced image processing techniques. Increasing commercial space economy, and the rising demand for high resolution satellite imagery are some of the key driving factors for commercial satellite imaging market. Moreover, decrease in price of satellite imaging solutions, and technological advancements such as launch of GPS satellites, remote sensing technology and high-resolution cameras, are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.

The Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is expected to have a market size of USD 6.5 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of 11.6 %.

Study Objectives of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of thecommercial satellite imaging market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the commercial satellite imaging market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by operating system and sub-segments

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the commercial satellite imaging market

Regional Analysis:

North America commercial satellite imaging market is dominating the market, owing to the presence of advanced infrastructure to undertake space programs, new systems developed by NASA and the growing demand for navigation satellite and communication satellites.

Asia-Pacific is the potential market for commercial satellite imaging. Rapid adoption of earth imagery technologies, growth in industry digitalization, and advancement in satellite image analytics across the region are some of the factors pushing the market towards growth.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the market of global commercial satellite imaging are DigitalGlobe International, Inc (Singapore), Galileo Group (U.S.), SpaceKnow, Inc (U.S.), Airbus Defence and Space (France), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Planet Labs, Inc (U.S.), Exelis Inc.,(U.S.), Blacksky Global (U.S.), European Space Imaging GmbH (Germany) and UrtheCast (Canada)

Target Audience:

• Organizations

• Manufacturer

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis:

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information:

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

