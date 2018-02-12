DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Product Segment Analysis

• Natural Cellulose Fibers (Cotton, Jute & Others)

• Man-Made Cellulose Fibers (Viscose, Lyocell, Modal & Others)

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Application Segment Analysis

• Apparel

• Home Textile

• Industrial

• Others

Global Cellulose Fibers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

• USA

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

• CFF GmbH & Co. KG

• Weyerhaeuser

• Grasim Industries

• Lenzing

• Kelheim Fibres

• Eastman Chemical

• TangShan San You XingDa

• Zhejiang Fulida Co.

• Daicel Corporation

• CheMarCo, Inc

Major Points in Table of Contents

Chapter 1 About the Cellulose Fibers rIndustry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Cellulose Fibers Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Cellulose Fibers Market Forecast through 2022

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

