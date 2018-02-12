Experience a Tarot Reading session like never before and satisfy your taste buds with the special 4-course meal

Bangalore, February 12th, 2018: Want to have a quite yet unforgettable Valentines Day? How about some Tarot Card Reading and a special 4-course meal for a quite evening? Then head straight to Three dots & a Dash on February 14, 2018 between 8 p.m to 10 p.m. This Valentines Day, Three dots & a Dash offers a quite evening with spiritual guru and Professional Tarot card reader- Sonnyaa Singh, who will analyse and predict not just your past but also your future with your loved one. While you go on a celestial journey don’t forget to try out Three dots’ special Valentine’s day menu.

Celebrate the day of love with delectable food from the specially curated 4-course meal menu that ranges from soups like butternut apple thyme orange with golden nuggets, salad like Watermelon feta salad to heart-shaped pizzas like pollo-e-fungi & whole wheat classic. Satiate your tastebuds with the Valentine’s Day maincourse meal that ranges from Grill ‘n’ Thrill lemon flavour stuffed chicken breast. The meal for 2 is priced at Rs 1399/-. (Inclusive of tax) The special is menu is available only on February 14, 2018.

For the first time at Three dots, experience a tarot card reading session like never before with your loved one. The widely reputed and loved practitioner and professional Tarot card reader, Sonnyaa Singh’s journey started with a pack of Rider Waite Tarot deck in 2008. She was always fascinated with cartomancy as an art and divinatory tool and since then her affair with the Tarot has opened the door to Angels, Oracle card readings, Crystals, Lenormand readings, Runes, and all things metaphysical. Today, after spending a major chunk of her life learning and understanding these beautiful tools of self-reflection and guidance, she is qualified to offer professional readings in different areas of ones life. She largely draws her inspiration from Doreen Virtue and considers her, her guru.

Come make memories and experience the best of food and celestial fun only at Three dots & a Dash this Valentine’s Day!

What: Valentine’s Day at Three dots & a Dash!

When: February 14, 2018

Time: 8 pm to 10 p.m

Where: Three Dots and a Dash, No. 840/1, 100 Feet Road, Metro Pillar 56 & 57, Indiranagar

Phone: 080 39515401

For enquiries contact

Priyanka at 9916906161

Hana at 8971260918