Santamedical Adult Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer – Professional Blood Pressure Monitor with Adult black cuff and Carrying case is a premium device from Santamedical which gives you precise BP monitoring. The device is easy to use and durable. Available on Amazon, it allows to take BP readings countlessly as it functions without batteries.

Hypertension is a disease which appears generally with the process of aging without any apparent cause. This variety of hypertension is common and is called primary or essential hypertension. There is another type of hypertension which is caused due to some other illness for example kidney or thyroid disease and called secondary hypertension. Being a silent disease, hypertension can only be detected with regular BP monitoring. There are various types of BP monitors available in the market but aneroid BP apparatus has its own charm amongst health care professionals. The ease of use, portability and operability without battery are the key features to make it popular.

Santamedical has put forth their new Santamedical Adult Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer – Professional Blood Pressure Monitor with Adult black cuff and Carrying case. The device is fitted with a high quality die cast manometer which gives the apparatus a long life. The display of the gouge is neat and gives accurate measurement up to an accuracy of +- 3 mm Hg. The premium quality Velcro Is made up of high quality polymer nylon. The cuff of the device is seamless and made up of latex free material. It is appropriately sized in accordance with the recommendations of American Heart Association. The device also features life long calibration. Chrome plated deflation valve allows you to deflate the cuff in a controlled manner which enables you to take precise reading. The Sphygmomanometer device is available on amazon and can easily be ordered with click of buttons. It comes with the trust of the brand Santamedical and the friendly customer support. The device also comes with a carrying case which is useful for transportation and storage. All these, at a price easy on your pocket ; so don’t just wait, order it today before the stock ends.