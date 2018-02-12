Online project management degrees are fast gaining in popularity due to high demand for technical and leadership skills in the global workplace. The UK recognized and PMI compliant MBA Project Management offered by AIMS addresses these skill requirements with a tailored course that is engaging, interactive, real world oriented and designed to increase professional success in a wide range of industries.

Project success is vital to private as well as government organizations, who are now looking for specific skills in project management. Accordingly, the job growth in this field is 7.5 percent for all management areas. Project management skills are now in demand in areas such as IT, engineering, construction and finance, with salaries varying as per leadership skills, experience and location.

AIMS has a dedicated Project Management Academy that offers project management degrees online. The aim of the MBA Project Management program is to create skills that are needed for successfully leading large projects, quickly respond to critical requirements, and achieve cost effective results at all levels.

This project management degree is thus designed to develop both technical and leadership skills. The skills include managerial acumen in planning, implementation & management of complex projects, programs and project portfolios. The 42 credit hour course is spread across 14 fields taught in 4 semesters. As a great value addition, the participants also acquire Project Management Certification and Project Management Diploma, without additional course-work. The MBA project management degree program is of 12 months and can be completed in 2 years. All teaching is done 100 percent online with e-manuals, 24/7 faculty support, e-library, e-assignments and flexible ways to complete the program. Students can register anytime all year round.

“Well-designed e-lectures and e-manuals are amazing. Topics are explained well; they are easy to understand and structured in a comprehensive way. I wanted to expand my knowledge, skills, and expertise, and I am happy I made the correct choice to learn it through AIMS,” said a recent student of MBA Project Management at AIMS.

AIMS’ project management degree aims to create high in demand professionals, and includes requirements to sit for PMP, PMI-ACP, PgMP, and PfMP exams of PMI. Credits earned during project management studies are globally accredited, and also accepted at universities and other educational institutions for further studies.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/mba-project-management-degree/

