YASH WADALI LIVE UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE AT CLUB XXX, SAKI NAKA..

Club XXX is Spearheaded by Monaj Williams, Managing Partner.

A BOLD themed new hip night club tucked in the commercial district of Saki Naka

In presence were Bob Bhrahambhatt ,Wahid Ali khan, Akash Dadlani etc

Irresistible innovative cocktails, an extensive bar menu & multi cuisine that sets you on a gastronomic voyage.

XXX in all its boldness is still a FIRE SAFETY COMPLAINT premises..

An electrifying venue that reinforces the spirit of celebration & at the same time lets you unwind, reload & recharge with your friends.

Name of the place – Club XXX

Address – Roop Industries, opp Saki Naka MTNL, Kurla-Airport road junction, Saki Naka, Mumbai 400072.

Time- From 12:00 pm to wee hours in the am

Wonderful weekends are too mainstream! CLUB XXX believes in relieving your stress on weekdays too! It sways from the mainstream path of only “DJ nights” or “Ladies nights” by arranging various innovative and entertaining events on weekdays too!

Guests at Club XXX surely wiped away their weekday blues when Singer Yash Wadali performed LIVE and UNPLUGGED. His melodious voice & his good looks charmed his unplugged shells with various genres & immersed the attendees into the world of musicana sensation.

Apart from taking delight from Yash Wadali’s songs, the guests enjoyed the ambience at Club XXX with some mouth watering delicacies on the special menu created by thier Chef & some bold cocktails by thier Bar Magicians! .

The “XXX” in it defines “Excess”.. hence the taglines – “Come Indulge” & “Indulge in Excess”.

Club XXX is a BOLD themed club with bold innovative cocktails , bold interiors , bold continental & fiery Indian street cuisine, bold and different theme events, bold low prices etc.

The Food, Music and Drinks reflected the same ambience that the interiors and decor of the place reflects.. ie., “BOLD” . The place, music, food and the cocktails surely made it a memorable night for all the guests.