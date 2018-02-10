SURAT, INDIA-10 February 2018 : Greencom Ebizz Infotech, a main organization in the field of Information Technology, incorporated a RSS News Reader App named TPL News: Top Popular and Latest News Headlines in their catalog of Mobile Apps .

This App is extraordinarily produced for all the news oddities to refresh them about the most recent happenings around the globe..

TPL News Reader App auto-gathers the most recent News writes about happenings from all around the globe through unmistakable International News entrances like BBC, CNN, Google and numerous more to show all of you in a solitary screen.

✨Have a look to the Spotlights:

➺Smooth and Effortless Sorting Options

TOP-POPULAR-LATEST

➺Varieties of Sub-Categories accessible

TECH, POLITICS, ENTERTAINMENT and MUCH MORE.

➺Pick your own required dialect

ENGLISH, FRENCH and GERMAN

➺Customize your News Country

AUSTRALIA, UK, GERMANY, INDIA, ITALY and AMERICA

“The primary thought process behind building up this App was to diminish the problem of surfing diverse hotspots for various nations and to stay refreshed about the world” Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech