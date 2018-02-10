When a person breaks the laws accidentally or intentionally, they were subjected to penalties and punishments. The severity of the punishments depends upon the depth of the criminal offense. In such kinds of situation, it is better to hire a qualified Criminal Defense Attorney.

The Criminal Defense Attorneys will be specialized in handling the criminal defense cases and can affect your case results with his skills and knowledge. They reduce the stress of the accused persons with their abilities and let them understand the advantages and disadvantages in the proceedings.

Classifications of Crimes and their charges

The crimes are classified according to the severity of the punishments. They are misdemeanors and felonies.

Misdemeanors are less severe and are handled by the district or municipal court. They were not moved to the higher courts and were not punished by a state jail sentence. The maximum punishment for a misdemeanor is 2 and half years in the corrections house. Some of the alternative punishments may include rehabilitation or service programs.

Felonies are the most serious crimes and include severe punishments. The punishments include the prison time ranging from 1 year to their lifetime, even without a parole. The felony convicted person may lose certain rights and duties. The punishments may vary depending upon the state.

The criminal charges are

 Murder/Homicide

 DUI and Driving violations

 Drug and Theft crimes

 Weapon charges

 Juvenile and sex crimes

 White collar and college crimes

 Assault and battery charges

Consultation

Some of the attorneys provide free consultations, which helps the seekers to understand the lawyer and their strategies better. The Criminal Defense Attorneys will be proficient with the laws and related legal procedures, this helps their clients to get positive results. The practical and theoretical awareness that the attorney has, will be reflected in their way of talking. The seekers can find these skills during the consultation and the satisfied people can hire them. If you are accused of a crime, then it is better to hire a Criminal Defense Lawyer. The lawyers who belong to the same state will have great knowledge and update about the laws and related procedures. As the laws will be changing from one state to another, it is recommended to hire the lawyer in the same state itself. If you belong to Springfield and searching for a criminal defense lawyer for legal help, visit https://hampdencriminaldefense.com/criminal-defense/